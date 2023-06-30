MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers face off against the Pirates in Pittsburgh tonight as the wildfire smoke begins to shift out east. With the smoke seemingly following the Brewers, what does this mean for the players and the fans?

Brewers President of Business Operations Rick Schlesinger shared what they are doing to ensure fan and athlete safety during his appearance on Wisconsin’s Morning News on June 30.

“They are obviously monitoring the air quality index in Pittsburgh,” Schlesinger said. “We’re not going to put fans and the players at a health risk.”

LATEST GAME: Sweet Victor-y for Crew over Mets

With the air quality index currently sitting at 60 in Pittsburgh, that makes it unhealthy for sensitive groups. Schlesinger says it’s a bit unpredictable but the Brewers will be keeping an eye on things.

“This is a difficult situation because you just can’t really predict what’s going to happen at game-time,” Schlesinger said. “As of now I believe the games are scheduled to go on. We’ll see as we go.”

The Brewers are scheduled to take on the Pirates in Pittsburgh for the next few days before returning to Milwaukee to face the Chicago Cubs. You can catch all of these games by tuning into 620 WTMJ or on our website and app if you reside within the five-county area.

