MILWAUKEE– American Family Field has an opportunity for free electronics recycling this weekend.

Before kicking off your 4th of July weekend plans, you can drop off unwanted electronics at the ballpark from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 1st. Samsung Electronics and Universal Recycling Technologies are coordinating the event.

Registration for a specific drop-off appointment is required and still available on Saturday morning at https://electronicsrecyclingevent.as.me/schedule.php. Consumers must arrive within the 15-mintue window they sign up for. Parking will be available at the parking lot directly east of the stadium.

The event is accepting the following: televisions, computers (desktop, laptop, netbook, & tablet computers), desktop printers (including those that scan, fax and/or copy, and 3-D printers), computer monitors, other computer accessories (including keyboards, mice, speakers, external hard drives, & flash drives), e-readers, DVD players, VCRs and other video players (i.e. DVRs) and fax machines.

Items that are not accepted include contaminated medical equipment, fire alarms, light bulbs, batteries, vape pens, dehumidifiers, mercury containing devices, exit signs, smoke detectors, fire extinguishers and any unit with liquid or sludge.

Contact Universal Recycling Technologies (877) 278-0799 for questions.