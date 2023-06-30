The Milwaukee Brewers have officially reached their mid-point for their 2023 campaign.

So far, it has been quite the ride for the team.

Brandon Woodruff. Garrett Mitchell. Tyrone Taylor. Eric Lauer. Just a handful of names who have seen the injury list in the first three months.

The Brewer’s offense has done themselves zero favors, either.

Rowdy Tellez, the Brewers clean-up man, is mustering up just a .216 average, and Willy Adames is only at .198 in the Brewer’s middle of the order, leaving much more to be desired from two guys who had high expectations.

Set injuries and major underperformances aside, the Milwaukee Brewers, led by manager Craig Counsell, are currently sitting tied atop the National League Central halfway through the season.

With a team that has had a bad, historical underperformance from many players, including their designated hitter spot, who seemingly can’t hit, and multiple injuries to both skilled players and starting pitching, the job of Craig Counsell, regardless of how you feel, has been magnificent this season.

If you want to point the finger at Counsell, don’t – It’s lazy. Players play, coaches coach.

For many moving parts, one thing has remained constant for the Brewers – Their skipper, who has been the key in keeping the team afloat.