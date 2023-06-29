Victor Caratini was the catalyst for the Brewers offensive output in a 3-2 win over the Mets. Milwaukee’s path to a series win in New York hit a bump after Brett Baty and Brandon Nimmo hit back to back solo home runs for the Mets in the bottom of the third. With the Brewers trailing 2-0 in the sixth, Victor Caratini evened the score with a two-run homerun. Brian Anderson followed for The Crew in the seventh with a bases-loaded sacrifice fly that plated William Contreras to put Milwaukee up 3-2. The Brewers bullpen, despite running into multiple jams with runners in scoring position, escaped all damage including a bases-loaded situation in the ninth with the tying run on third. With the dominant performance, it marks 17.1 straight shutout innings for Milwaukee relievers.

Following the series win in New York, the Brewers head west tomorrow to take on NL Central foe Pittsburgh. Freddy Peralta takes the hill for Milwaukee in the first of ten straight games against division opponents. Osvaldo Bido toes the slab for the Bucco’s. First pitch is at 6:05pm CT.