UPDATE at 3:30 p.m. on March 14, 2023: Former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard has officially come to terms on a four-year contract worth up to $44 million ($22 million guaranteed) with the New York Jets, according to Jordan Schultz of The Score. Should they trade for Aaron Rodgers, the New York Jets would set the four-time MVP up with a familiar target to ease his transition.

GREEN BAY, Wis. — As fans of the New York Jets and Green Bay Packers patiently await an announcement regarding the future of star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, it has been reported that the four-time MVP requested that the Jets sign three of his Packers teammates and another high-profile wide receiver.

As reported by ESPN’s NFL reporter and host Dianna Russini, Rodgers provided the Jets with a “wish-list of free agents” that includes three current Packers free agents: Randall Cobb, Allen Lazard and Marcedes Lewis. Russini also mentioned wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. as a key member of the wish-list.

Reports surfaced on Tuesday morning that the New York Jets are actively working with Lazard’s representation to find an agreement that would land Aaron Rodgers’ top target from the 2022 season in East Rutherford. Lazard made cryptic comments hinting at his departure from Green Bay at the end of the season.

In January, Rodgers was cited as saying that Lewis — a veteran tight end who spent the last five seasons with the Packers — was a played he wanted to spend the rest of his career playing with. The 38-year-old is an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

Meanwhile, Cobb remains one of Rodgers’ all-time favorite teammates and one of the top targets of his career. Also an unrestricted free agent, Cobb is an effective role player whose chemistry with Rodgers makes him an ideal fit with the quarterback regardless of where he lands.

Ultimately, the next step of Aaron Rodgers’ career remains to be seen. The 39-year-old remains under contract with the Packers, but President & CEO Mark Murphy’s recent comments suggest that the quarterback’s time in Green Bay is likely to come to a close soon.

