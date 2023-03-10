Green Bay Packers President, Mark Murphy did not hold back when talking about the Aaron Rodgers situation while attending the WIAA state girls basketball tournament at the Resch Center in Green Bay.

Murphy joined the statewide television network and confirmed the team gave the Jets permission to speak to Rodgers about the idea of becoming the next quarterback of the Jets.

“We did give him permission,” Murphy explained.

Murphy’s most eye-opening comments came after he was asked if a scenario exists where Rodgers is the Packers starting quarterback next season.

“Um, yeah…If things don’t work out the way we would want them, yeah, he’s obviously a great player, a four-time MVP, but you know it’s trying to find what he wants and what we want and hopefully we can find a win-win situation.”

#Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy joined the @wiaawi Statewide TV Network today and shared an update on Aaron Rodgers.



You're gonna want to listen up… pic.twitter.com/jyguTKITpY — ESPN Milwaukee (@ESPNMilwaukee) March 10, 2023

Murphy believes retirement is still an option for Rodgers who, last season, statistically, had his worst season as a starter in the NFL

In a separate interview with WBAY at the same event, Murphy commented on how rare it is for a player to play his entire career in one place.

“Very few players play for only one team. Obviously Brett had a great career here, Aaron had a great career here. Regardless of what happens, Aaron will be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, he’ll be in our Hall of Fame and we’ll bring him back and retire his number, but this is just one of the things you go through as a team and – again – want to try and achieve something that’s good for Aaron and good for us.”

I asked Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy why they let the Jets talk with Aaron Rodgers.



“It’s a situation where I think we wanted to help Aaron achieve what he wanted, as well as the Packers. Hopefully it’ll create a situation where it’s a win for both sides.” pic.twitter.com/JNTOnO4VPv — Adriana Torres (@TorresAdrianaTV) March 10, 2023

It’s clear the Packers are comfortable and ready to move on from Rodgers and the door is open for negotiation with the New York Jets and any other team that comes calling.

Murphy’s comments are intentional. In one interview, he clearly points out his resolution preference. In a separate interview, Murphy doubled down using Rodgers’ name in the past tense when referencing his career as a Packer.

A career that appears over.