MILWAUKEE – As the Brewers get set to welcome the New York Yankees to town for a weekend series, Senior Vice President and General Manager Matt Arnold wishes he had more time to observe the NFL draft already underway. “I love it. The fact that you can actually trade picks I think is fascinating. You can’t do that in baseball,” Arnold told WTMJ’s Wisconsin’s Morning News.

The NFL draft is a mere seven rounds compared with twenty rounds in Major League Baseball. Some of those late round picks were a challenge, Arnold said. “We used to say later in the draft, it’s kind of like fishing without bait.”

One way the draft process is similar, choosing multi-million dollar athletes has become very sophisticated. “It’s a really complicated process,” Arnold explained. “It used to be just a bunch of guys in a room and the loudest voice got the guy. Just yelling from the back of the room, ‘what about that guy,’ and then you’d take him.”

An update on injured Brewers star Christian Yelich, Arnold reports, “He’s feeling much, much better.” The Brewers put Yelich on the injured list after a nagging back issue flared up on him again. “He was off to such a great start and he means so much to our team. We just want to be cautious there with the back,” Arnold said.

The Brewers are back to interleague play with three games against the Yankees at home this weekend. Arnold predicts plenty of pinstripes at the Home of the Brewers. “They always draw well on the road wherever they are… That’s okay. It brings fans to our ballpark and it should be a fun experience here, because we don’t get to play them that often. They’re a lot of fun to watch for sure.”

