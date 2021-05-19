The woes continue for the Milwaukee Brewers at the plate.

Craig Counsell’s lineup managed just 3 hits and failed to get a runner in scoring position in a 2-0 loss to the Royals.

The Brewers’ now rank 29th out of 30 teams with a batting average of .212.

Nobody seems to have an answer for how to turn things around.

“Sooner or later, it’s going to turn,” voice of the Brewers Jeff Levering told Wisconsin’s Morning News on 620 WTMJ. “It’s really frustrating. Lorenzo Cain said it was really frustrating last night. It feels like they’ve been pressing all season long. Maybe Yelich will help once he starts to get a little bit healthy. He goes 0 for 4 last night, but once he starts to get the feel, maybe he’s going to be the key. The Brewers need to figure something out on offense, because it’s been tough to watch.”

The Brewers look to split their series with the Royals on Wednesday night.

Coverage on 620 WTMJ starts at 6:35p