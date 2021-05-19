This is exactly what the NBA wanted.

LeBron James and the Lakers take on Steph Curry and the Warriors tonight in the NBA’s play-in tournament.

The winner goes to the playoffs as a 7-seed.

The loser fights for their season on Friday night.

Incredible drama involving, for my money, the two best players of my generation.

I promise you, LeBron & Steph want no part of this.

They’d rather be resting up like the Bucks are.

But the NBA and you, the fans, should be eating this up.

Very seldom do we get this level of drama and import this early in the playoffs.

There’s only one instance in the history of the game that even comes close.

When an upstart kid named Michael Jordan carried his Bulls into the playoffs as an 8-seed in 1986 to meet Larry Bird and the Boston Celtics in the first round.

It’s not apples to apples, but that’s the caliber of superstar that will be on display tonight with everything on the line.

NBA history tips off tonight at 9.

I’ll be watching.

Will you?

