Christian Yelich is inching closer to a return.

After playing three games with the Nashville Sounds over the weekend, Yelich has rejoined his teammates in Kansas City.

“He’s doing good,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell told Wisconsin’s Morning News on 620 WTMJ. “He is in Kansas City with us right now, and we’ll evaluate him today and figure out what the next step is.”

The Brewers start a 2-game set with the Royals tonight.

