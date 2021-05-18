KENOSHA COUNTY- A man from Palatine, Illinois, was cited for inattentive driving after a Kenosha County Sheriff’s Deputy found him allegedly asleep behind the wheel while his car was speeding up I-94.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, a deputy was dispatched to the area of I-94 near the Wisconsin/Illinois border on reports of a Tesla driver who appeared to be sleeping behind the wheel of his car as it crossed the border around 7:50 Sunday morning. The deputy says they approached the vehicle from behind and pulled alongside it and observed the driver with their head down and not looking at the road.

The release says the driver ignored, or was not cognizant of, the deputy trying to pull them over and drove for roughly two miles before noticing he was being stopped. The traffic stop was eventually completed near County Highway KR.

The operator of the vehicle was identified as a 38 year old man from Illinois. The man denied being asleep but did acknowledge that he was, “tired.” He was cited for inattentive driving.

The vehicle in question was a 2019 Tesla with autopilot capability. Tesla mandates that the operator keep their hands on the steering wheel at all times and always maintain control of the vehicle while using the autopilot feature.