MILWAUKEE – As the city of Milwaukee’s profile grows in the coming months, Visit Milwaukee is launching a new brand and logo.
It’s the first rebrand in nearly 20 years.
Visit Milwaukee just unveiled its first new brand in nearly 20 years!— Jessica Tighe (@jessicatighe) April 16, 2024
Josh Albrecht joined Wisconsin’s Midday News to reveal the logo, the messaging, and the research that went into creating it all for such a critical year.
🎧 https://t.co/IYUZuHzJbt @visitmilwaukee @620wtmj pic.twitter.com/EpKBhp9D6G
“It’s new energy for a city on the rise and on the move,” said Josh Albrecht, vice president of marketing and communications. Albrecht was a guest on WTMJ’s Wisconsin’s Midday News on Tuesday.
“Fresh, flavor and forward.”
.@visitmilwaukee’s Peggy Williams Smith unveils the new VISIT Milwaukee brand during a @MKEBizJournal event at Saint Kate’s. pic.twitter.com/LqKv6l7S4L— Erik Bilstad (@erikbilstadWTMJ) April 16, 2024
TOP STORIES FROM THE WTMJ NEWSROOM:
- Storms expected to overshadow Southeast Wisconsin’s clear, sunny skies starting Tuesday evening
- Learning more about the 2024 Harley-Davidson Homecoming
- Car stolen with child inside in Glendale
- “Its got to work really well,” Brewers’ Rick Schlesinger on American Family Field parking
- Wisconsin’s Afternoon News: Attorney breaks down jury selection in Donald Trump’s hush money trial