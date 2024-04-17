MILWAUKEE – As the city of Milwaukee’s profile grows in the coming months, Visit Milwaukee is launching a new brand and logo.

It’s the first rebrand in nearly 20 years.

Visit Milwaukee just unveiled its first new brand in nearly 20 years!



Josh Albrecht joined Wisconsin’s Midday News to reveal the logo, the messaging, and the research that went into creating it all for such a critical year.



“It’s new energy for a city on the rise and on the move,” said Josh Albrecht, vice president of marketing and communications. Albrecht was a guest on WTMJ’s Wisconsin’s Midday News on Tuesday.

“Fresh, flavor and forward.”

