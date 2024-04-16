MILWAUKEE — Southeast Wisconsin could experience some spring storms on Tuesday following a stretch of beautiful, sunny weather with clear skies.
“There will be some (severe) storms in western Illinois and Iowa,” Storm Team 4 chief meteorologist Brian Niznansky told Wis. Morning News on Tuesday. “By the time the storms make it to (southeast Wisconsin), they will lose some of their strength. We’re not out of the woods, but I’m not expecting a severe weather outbreak tonight.”
We can expect to get wet though, according to Niznansky.
“The first round of rain could move in mid to late afternoon, but the better chance would be 7 p.m. Tuesday evening,” he said.
SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN/MILWAUKEE-AREA FORECAST:
TUESDAY: Increasing Clouds, Windy, Showers/Storms Likely LateHigh: 58 Lake 65 Inland
Wind: E 15-30 G 40 mph
TONIGHT: Storms Likely Before Midnight, Breezy
Low: 51
Wind: SE 20-30 mph
WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Breezy, Morning Showers/Storms
High: 64
THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Ch. Showers
High: 57
FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy
High: 54
SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 51
