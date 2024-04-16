MILWAUKEE — Southeast Wisconsin could experience some spring storms on Tuesday following a stretch of beautiful, sunny weather with clear skies.

“There will be some (severe) storms in western Illinois and Iowa,” Storm Team 4 chief meteorologist Brian Niznansky told Wis. Morning News on Tuesday. “By the time the storms make it to (southeast Wisconsin), they will lose some of their strength. We’re not out of the woods, but I’m not expecting a severe weather outbreak tonight.”

We can expect to get wet though, according to Niznansky.

“The first round of rain could move in mid to late afternoon, but the better chance would be 7 p.m. Tuesday evening,” he said.

SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN/MILWAUKEE-AREA FORECAST:

TUESDAY: Increasing Clouds, Windy, Showers/Storms Likely LateHigh: 58 Lake 65 Inland

Wind: E 15-30 G 40 mph

TONIGHT: Storms Likely Before Midnight, Breezy

Low: 51

Wind: SE 20-30 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Breezy, Morning Showers/Storms

High: 64

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Ch. Showers

High: 57

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy

High: 54

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 51

TOP STORIES FROM THE WTMJ NEWSROOM: