MILWAUKEE — Community leaders, family members and loved ones are mourning the loss of a four-year-old girl who was killed when she and her mother were struck by a hit-and-run driver while crossing the street on Tuesday morning, Milwaukee authorities confirm.

The mother and daughter were reportedly crossing the street near W Vera Ave & N Teutonia Ave around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning. Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson confirmed in a press conference that the reckless driver struck the mother and child, continuing down the street without stopping.

The four-year-old girl, whose identity has not yet been revealed, was pronounced dead from injuries suffered in the crash. Our news partners at TMJ4 reported that the mother suffered broken bones in the crash.

Mayor Johnson, visibly angered by this tragic incident, did not mince words when discussing the crash:

“The concern that I have is that they left. They got up and just left. And when I got that information, when I got that information this afternoon, my jaw dropped to the floor, and I said ‘That is just straight bulls**t. That is straight garbage.’ It is… it pisses me off. It pisses me off to no end that a Mom is hurt and a child is gone from this world because somebody decided to go down the street at whatever speed. Regardless of what speed it was, you hit human beings. You hurt people. And then you just left. You just left. Whoever did this, who’s out there, you know you did this. You know you did. You know you hurt this woman. You know you killed this little girl. Turn yourself in. Turn yourself in.”

To this point, it remains unclear who is responsible for this hit-and-run crash, but it’ll surely be investigated to the fullest extent by Milwaukee Police Department detectives and Milwaukee County authorities.

This is a developing news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued if further details are revealed.

