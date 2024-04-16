MILWAUKEE – 100 days from today, Milwaukee will host what Harley-Davidson calls “the music and mototainment event of the season” when the now-annual Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival kicks off its four-day run. And ahead of the celebration kicking off July 25th, we’re learning more about what the company has planned for this year’s event.

“This year’s going to be bigger and better across the board.” Harley-Davidson Museum Vice President Bill Davidson told Wisconsin’s Morning News on Tuesday. “We are opening Davidson Park…we’re going to give tours inside our historic building at Juneau Avenue, which is really going to be awesome because we’ve never opened up that building for tours before. People are really going to enjoy it because you’re going to be able to see things that occurred in that building, and that’s where the location from 1903 when we first started in Milwaukee.”

In 2023, the company said 130,000 motorcycle enthusiasts visited the company’s museum in Milwaukee and over 80,000 people attended a music festival at Veteran’s Park that featured bands Green Day and Foo Fighters. This year, country artist and rapper Jelly Roll will headline night one at the park July 26th alongside HARDY, followed by funk group The Red Hot Chili Peppers on July 27th.

Tickets are on sale here.