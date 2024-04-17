What is the business impact of hosting one of the biggest political events of the presidential campaign cycle? The Milwaukee Business Journal’s Rich Kirchen discusses every angle of the business side of the Republican National Convention, coming to Milwaukee in July.

From hosting the convention, to hotel capacity and the potential for Milwaukee’s hospitality industry, Kirchen explores the economic impact and what it could mean for the future of one of the biggest cities in the Midwest. Kirchen talked with Decision Wisconsin Podcast host Steve Scaffidi, for a look ahead to the summer of the RNC.

Steve Scaffidi is also the host of the Political Power Hour, which airs from 9-10 a.m. Monday through Friday on 620 WTMJ.

