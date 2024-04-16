GLENDALE – A frightening moment for a family whose car was stolen with a three-year-old child inside overnight near Bayshore in Glendale.

Police say the call came in around 8:24pm for a reported stolen car with the child inside.

After 20 minutes of searching, authorities found the vehicle abandoned near Kendall Avenue and Sunny Point Road with the child still inside.

So far, police don’t have anybody in custody.

The case is similar to an incident in Oak Creek in February, where a vehicle was stolen from a Kwik Trip parking lot with two children inside.

