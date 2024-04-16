GLENDALE – A frightening moment for a family whose car was stolen with a three-year-old child inside overnight near Bayshore in Glendale.
Police say the call came in around 8:24pm for a reported stolen car with the child inside.
After 20 minutes of searching, authorities found the vehicle abandoned near Kendall Avenue and Sunny Point Road with the child still inside.
So far, police don’t have anybody in custody.
The case is similar to an incident in Oak Creek in February, where a vehicle was stolen from a Kwik Trip parking lot with two children inside.
TOP STORIES FROM THE WTMJ NEWSROOM:
- Wisconsin’s Afternoon News: Attorney breaks down jury selection in Donald Trump’s hush money trial
- Lawsuit asks Wisconsin Supreme Court to strike down governor’s 400-year veto
- Longtime Milwaukee radio personality Bob Reitman retiring
- MCTS switching to a pre-pay system for CONNECT 1 lines
- REPORT: Giannis Antetokounmpo’s status for Game 1 of 2024 Playoffs in doubt