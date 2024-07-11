As the 2024 Presidential election begins to approach on us, the biggest question facing the Democrat Party is if current President Joe Biden is fit enough to run for another full term as Commander In Chief.

Many people, from both sides of the political isle, have called for the sitting President to conduct a cognitive test to ensure he is good to go, and help build some confidence in the American people.

So, what is a cognitive test? What does it do? How do you know if you pass the exam or not?

Alissa Butts, a medical doctor from the Medical College of Wisconsin joined Wisconsin’s Afternoon News to give a handful of examples in how they test their patients, and exactly what each part of the test is looking for.

"Even in a short amount of time, we are able to sample cognitive functions…"

