What’s On Tap:

Reacting to the Brewers heartbreaking loss trying to cheer everyone up with Wisconsin events. Wisconsin Fall Color Report. The Song You Need to Hear- “Spinning Wheel” Blood Sweat and Tears. Break a leg theater events this weekend in Wisconsin. Skylight Music Theatre Artisic Director Susan Varela. Milwaukee Chamber Theatre Artistic Director, Brent Hazelton. Real Housewives of Salt Lake City in Milwaukee. Live interview with Wordbaloon’s John Siuntres about the new Joker movie and HBO’s “The Penguin.’ TV series.