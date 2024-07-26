After 40 plus years on the radio, what is on the mind – and playlist – of Steve Palec?

How will new technologies impact the music and entertainment industry?

Radio host and author Steve Palec sat down with Steve Scaffidi for a lively discussion on life after his popular Sunday morning music show ended a few years ago.

What’s he been up to? Scaffidi and Palec get into it on the Scaffidiology Podcast.

Steve Scaffidi is also the host of the Political Power Hour, heard Monday through Friday, 9-10 a.m. on 620 WTMJ.