Grab the granola. Lace up the boots. Fill the water bottles. Hiking season in Wisconsin is gearing up. Here’s to good views with good company on the trails.

Plan your hiking adventure using the Wisconsin Trail Report

The Wisconsin Trail Report is a comprehensive tool to discover trail networks for your next hiking or biking adventure.This interactive map lets you find the vast trail offerings in the Wisconsin State Park System, various county and municipal parks, as well as private and nonprofit organizations like nature centers.

You can filter the trail networks for hiking or biking, learn about general trail conditions and find nearby options for dining, lodging and activities.The Trail Report recently launched for the season, and it’s maintained by a dedicated group of volunteer reporters providing up-to-date information.

Head to Door County for the start of a grand trail

Head to Door County and trek the first stretch of Wisconsin’s 1,000-mile-long Ice Age Trail.Potawatomi State Park is home to the eastern terminus of the national scenic trail, which zig zags its way through Wisconsin following the edge of the last glacier.

Hike the first 3 miles of the Ice Age Trail until you hit the park’s edge.If you don’t want to tackle the remaining 997 miles, turn back and hit up Potawatomi State Park’s Tower Trail.The path loops through the property and serves up beautiful views from the highest bluff in the park.

Afterward, refuel at Scaturo’s Baking Company & Cafe in nearby Sturgeon Bay.Indulge in freshly baked breads, pastries, pies, rolls and cookies.Or choose something savory like a breakfast dish or the Ultimate Door County Burger made with locally sourced beef and cheese.

Stroll past historic estates in Lake Geneva (Walworth County)

Take in the grandeur of Lake Geneva by going on a hike along the Geneva Lake Shore Path. The famed path allows hikers to literally walk through the backyards of striking, century-old mansions.

The Shore Path circles the entire 21-mile circumference of the lake and is maintained by each of the property owners.This adds a unique touch to the experience as property owners choose their preferred material for the path’s surface.Some segments could be gravel or cement, others are stepping stones or grass.

Since the entire Shore Path would take 8 to 10 hours to complete, consider hiking a segment of it. Then you can make return visits to hike other portions.Stay by the waterside by booking a room at The Geneva Inn.You’ll spend the night in a luxurious atmosphere with all the comforts needed to relax after a day of hiking.In the evening, step out onto private balconies to watch the sun set over Geneva Lake.

Wide vistas at Wyalusing State Park (Grant County)

For breathtaking views, plan a hiking adventure to Wyalusing State Park on Wisconsin’s western border.The state park sits 500 feet above the confluence of the Mississippi and Wisconsin rivers.From on top of the river bluffs, you’ll soak in uninterrupted views for miles.

Wyalusing has 14 miles of hiking trails to choose from, varying in difficulty.One particularly challenging yet rewarding route is the Old Immigrant Trail.You’ll trek along a narrow path cutting through a wooded hillside that’s dotted by large rock outcroppings.

Settle in for the evening at River District Hotel in Prairie du Chien.The hotel blends luxury with heartland hospitality for a comfortable stay after a day on the trails.

