MILWAUKEE — It’s time to vote for your favorite names for the soon-to-be newest peregrine falcon chicks hatching this spring.

We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) currently has 11 peregrine falcon eggs ready to hatch at its four locations.

This year, the theme of the chicks’ names: the Olympics.

The names honor Olympic medalists with Wisconsin ties, from speedskaters Bonnie Blair and Dan Jansen to gymnasts Chellsie Memmel and Paul Hamm to Bucks star Khris Middleton and Brewers all-star pitcher Ben Sheets.

Naming options include:

Birdie Blair — in honor of five-time gold-medal speedskater and Wisconsin resident Bonnie Blair-Cruikshank

Beezie — in honor of equestrian and Nicolet High School grad Elizabeth “Beezie” Madden

Blade — in honor of speedskater and West Allis resident Jonathan Kuck

Champ — in honor of gold-medal winning speedskater and West Allis native Dan Jansen

Chase — in honor of University of Wisconsin (UW) grad Evan Jager, who took home the silver medal in steeplechase

Curly— in honor of sibling curlers Becca and Matt Hamilton, who hail from Madison

Duchess — in honor of soccer star, UW grad and “Nutmeg Duchess” Rose Lavelle

Fitz — in honor of Casey FitzRandolph, a Verona native who won gold in speedskating at the 2002 Winter Games

Glider — in honor of speedskater and Milwaukee resident Brian Hansen

Golly — in honor of Brookfield native Molly Seidel, who took the bronze medal in the marathon

G-Dubs — in honor of Nicolet High School grad and swimmer Garrett Weber-Gale

Happy — in honor of speedskater and regular at the Pettit National Ice Center Ethan Cepuran

Hero — in honor of Wisconsin’s Special Olympics Athletes

Heater — in honor of Ben Sheets, Milwaukee Brewers All-Star pitcher who led Team USA to its first-ever gold medal in baseball

Khash — in honor of gold-medal and NBA championship-winning basketball star Khris Middleton

Kung Fu Kenny — in honor of Rice Lake native and runner Kenny Bednarek, nicknamed “Kung Fu Kenny”

Lancer — in honor of triple jumper and Brookfield Central grad Kenny Harrison

Miracle — in honor of the Wisconsinites on the 1980 men’s hockey team

Oarlock — in honor of bronze-medal rower and St. Croix Falls native Megan Kalmoe

Placid — in honor of sibling speedskaters Beth and Eric Heiden, who grew up in Madison and competed in the Lake Placid games

Pommel — in honor of sibling gymnasts and Waukesha natives Paul and Morgan Hamm

Puck — in honor of the many UW grads who have played on the women’s national hockey team

Sharpie — in honor of speedskater and Milwaukee resident Katherine Reutter

Skelly — in honor of skeleton racer and Prairie du Chien native Matt Antoine

Skip — in honor of curler and Superior resident John Shuster’s position on the 2018 gold-medal winning team

Soar-gensen — in honor of UW grad Gwen Jorgensen, who soared above the competition in the 2016 triathalon

Speedy — in honor of Marquette University grad and speedskater Emery Lehman

Trailblazer — in honor of speedskater Shani Davis, who trained at the Pettit and was the first African American athlete to win a gold medal in an individual event at the Winter Games

Trapper — in honor of sportshooter and Waterford native Madelynn Bernau

Triumph — in honor of gymnast and West Allis native Chellsie Memmel

Warrior — in honor of Wisconsin’s Paralympic athletes

Witty — in honor of speedskater and West Allis native Chris Witty

The public can vote for up to 5 names at a time, as many times as they’d like until Thursday, May 9.

We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service offers webcams to watch the peregrine falcon nests and the chicks’ progress.

Oak Creek Power Plant: peregrine falcon camera

Valley Power Plant: peregrine falcon camera

Port Washington Generating Station: peregrine falcon camera