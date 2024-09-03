MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Public Schools have a new Chief Financial Officer, and it’s someone already well acquainted with the city. During MPS’ first day of school celebrations on Tuesday, it was announced that Aycha Sawa, the previous Comptroller for the City of Milwaukee, is stepping into the role.

The announcement was made by Milwaukee Board of School Directors President, Marva Herndon during a Day One celebration at at South Division High School; attended by the likes of Governor Tony Evers, U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin and State Superintendent Jill Underly.

“I’m excited to begin my new role with Milwaukee Public Schools,” Sawa said. “During my tenure as comptroller, I led the strong fiscal oversight of the City of Milwaukee. I look forward to using my years of experience in government auditing, accounting, and management to lead the district’s Office of Finance.”

Sawa’s early days working in the City of Milwaukee came in 2010, when she started as an auditor. She progressed through many roles along the way including internal audit manager, accounting director and deputy comptroller before she became the city’s first woman to be elected Comptroller in 2020.

Under the watch of Sawa, a UW-Madison business graduate, the Office of Comptroller was awarded a certificate of excellence in financial reporting from the State of Wisconsin. She is both a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and a Certified Internal Auditor (CIA).

Sawa is also the parent of a first grader in the Milwaukee Public Schools system.

TOP HEADLINES FROM THE 620 WTMJ NEWS TEAM:

READ: Improving Wisconsin’s healthcare system through research, program expansion & nursing debt support