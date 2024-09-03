MILWAUKEE – After years of failed studies aimed at finding a long-term solution regarding the funding of the Mitchell Park Domes property, a proposal discussed Tuesday by the Milwaukee County Committee on Parks and Culture would keep the south side staple around at a cost of over 133 million dollars.

The proposal drafted by the group Friends of the Domes is the brainchild of Executive Director Christa Beall Diefenbach, who presented the idea to the Parks and Culture Committee Tuesday. Diefenbach highlighted the portions of the proposal that would financially benefit Milwaukee County as the body navigates its own budget issues.

“It looks to the county for less than 30 percent of the plan’s cost, it removes the challenge permanently from the county’s list of obligations, and it is a win in term’s of the county’s goal to become the healthiest county in the state” said Diefenbach.

Last September, the county was presented with multiple options for the Domes property; that report indicated demolition was the cheapest option at an estimated cost of just more than 11 million dollars. Today’s presentation put a framework to the fourth proposal in the September 2023 report, which targeted restoring one dome on the property and building a new conservatory.

Rendering of an expanded Mitchell Park Domes gift shop under a proposal submitted by Friends of the Domes Tuesday, September 3rd, 2024. Image Credit: Friends of the Domes

Under the “Domes Reimagined” plan, reglazing of the current domes’ glass and repairs to concrete would also be undertaken, along with the construction of a new conservatory structure, an outdoor plaza in Mitchell Park, a children’s play area inside the current “secret fourth dome” that is used currently as a greenhouse, an expanded gift shop overtaking current office space, and a new cafe.

Rendering of a possible Mitchell Park Domes cafe under a proposal submitted by Friends of the Domes Tuesday, September 3rd, 2024. Image Credit: Friends of the Domes

A key tenant of the Friends of the Domes proposal includes placing the Domes on the National Register of Historic Places, which Diefenbach says is a requirement for financing. Also key: Milwaukee County would only be financially responsible for the 30 million dollar contribution to Phase One of the project, which includes everything but the new building and courtyard; the county would not need to contribute anything to Phase Two while it would still retain ownership of the Domes property. After Phase One, funding for the project would largely switch to private philanthropic efforts and tax credit financing.

Rendering of a children’s play area called the “Little Sprouts Dome” under a proposal submitted by Friends of the Domes Tuesday, September 3rd, 2024. Image Credit: Friends of the Domes

The issue regarding what to do with the Domes goes back decades with the county. Numerous studies have been conducted over the years leading to dead ends regarding what to do at the site; in 2016, the Domes were temporarily closed after a piece of concrete fell from the ceiling in one of the domes. During Tuesday’s proposal, Diefenbach noted in 2023 the county spent an estimated 300,000 dollars in maintenance of the Domes alone.

A projected timeline for construction under the “Domes Reimagined” plan indicates the facilities could remain open during the build:

Timeline of “Domes Reimagined” proposal. Image Credit: Friends of the Domes

The Committee on Parks and Culture did not take any action on the proposal Tuesday, and it’s not immediately clear when the committee could propose a vote.

