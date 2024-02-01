MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee woman accused of firing shots into another car on the freeway late last year is due back in Waukesha County Court on Friday.

Authorities arrested 27-year-old Rosita Sims, who is facing multiple felony charges including 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety. The victim claims a reckless driver drove up next to her on I-94 during the morning commute on Nov. 20, 2023, rolled down her window and fired shots at her car.

With a partial license plate and description of the vehicle, Waukesha County Investigators tracked down Sims, whom they say admitted to “smoking a lot of weed.” Authorities say they recovered a semi-automatic handgun from Sims’ purse, for which she did not have a concealed carry permit.

According to the criminal complaint, Sims said another driver cut her off on Eastbound I-94 in late November 2023, and that she rolled down her window to yell at her.

Asked if she recalls having something in her hand, Sims allegedly responded, “I’m not going to say yeah. I’m not going to say no because I know my attitude — I’ll flip.”

Authorities pressed Sims in the interview, asking whether she had shown the gun out the window. “That’s not fair,” the criminal complaint quotes Sims as saying. “I’ve got three go-to’s: a gun, a knife, or mace.”

The complaint later states that Sims claims the gun accidentally went off, and since she had her baby in the car, she was frightened and just drove off. No one was hurt, but the victim’s car had two bullet holes in it. Authorities say Sims was driving on a suspended license.

She pleaded not guilty to all charges and was released after posting a $3,000 bond. Her next hearing in Waukesha County Court is on February 2nd.

