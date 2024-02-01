UPDATE at 11:00am – Elkhorn Police Chief Joel Christensen says neither of the two victims in the shooting is the suspect. Christensen would not provide an identity for the person of interest.

UPDATE at 9:15am – Elkhorn Police have confirmed two people are dead in a reported shooting inside the Sports Page Barr on South Wisconsin Street. The victims are one male and one female, but their identities are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

ELKHORN – A large police presence is gathered in the downtown area of Elkhorn this morning.

Officers have streets blocked off at the intersection of Walworth and Wisconsin.

WTMJ has reached out to the Elkhorn Police Department for confirmation of details.

This is a developing story; we’ll provide more details as they become available.