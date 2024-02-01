Molly Seidel has put together a highly decorated career as a marathon runner, including a bronze medal performance at the 2020 Summer Olympics held in Tokyo in 2021 and multiple indoor and outdoor golds while at Notre Dame.

But there will be no chance for a gold this summer in Paris for the Hartland native, after Seidel confirmed on Instagram this morning she will be unable to compete due to the lingering impact of a knee injury she suffered about a month ago.

“I’ve just had the most incredible doctors doing everything in their power to help me. I’ve been cross-training my ass off. But ultimately I got to this week and my knee had not healed up enough…and I knew that I could not race a marathon hard in its current state without really, really injuring myself” Seidel said in the video.

Ultimately, Seidel says she’s confident Team USA has enough talent to have a very successful summer in Paris.

Seidel had most recently earned an eighth-place finish in the Chicago Marathon last October.

