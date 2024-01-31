MILWAUKEE — The U.S. Secret Service partnered with local law enforcement to begin crafting the security plan for the 2024 Republican National Convention.

Over 40 volunteers from local and federal agencies reached out to Milwaukee businesses and residents, speaking directly with those who may be affected based on their physical proximity to the convention venues. The volunteers collected contact information as well as business operation specifics such as delivery schedules that will assist the Secret Service in constructing the RNC’s security plan. The goal is to develop a security plan that ensure a safe and secure convention with minimal disruptions to local business operations.

Participating agencies included the Milwaukee Police Department, the Milwaukee Fire Department, the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, the Milwaukee County Office of Emergency Management, the City of Milwaukee Health Department, and the FBI. When completed, security information regarding traffic, parking, and other impacts to the public will be shared.

This is just the first of multiple planned outreach events leading up to the RNC, giving Milwaukee business and residents ample opportunity to provide input on how the convention and the eventual security plan will affect them.

The Republican National Convention will be held in Milwaukee July 15 – 18, 2024.

