MILWAUKEE — The morning after the Milwaukee Police Department put out an alert for a critically missing 5-year-old boy, authorities announced they found the body of a child in a dumpster on the 5500-block of W Vliet St. They are currently in the process of confirming the victim’s identity.

In a media release on Thursday morning, the Milwaukee Police Department confirmed that the remains of a young boy were located by a search party around 8:50 a.m. on Oct. 26, 2023. Authorities released this update in response to their previous report of a critically missing 5-year-old named Prince McCree. A cause of death has not been confirmed as of now.

Two people of interest, males aged 27 and 15, were brought into custody and arrested for their potential involvement. However, the investigation is currently active and investigators are gathering evidence, so their identities have not been released to the public.

Shortly before 6 p.m. on Wednesday night, Milwaukee police officers were advised that Prince — a five-year-old boy with black, short, curly hair and brown eyes — went missing around 1:00 p.m. earlier that day on the 2400-block of N 54th St.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued if further details are revealed.

