On stage and outdoors, you'll find both happy and haunting activities this weekend.

MILWAUKEE BALLET’S DRACULA

NOW THROUGH SUNDAY — MARCUS PERFORMING ARTS CENTER UIHLEIN HALL

Dancing Dracula? Yep, it is a ballet devoted to the bloodsucker complete with special stage effects and a spooky score.

You’re invited to a Vampire Bash Halloween Party following Saturday night’s performance.

THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS WITH THE MILWAUKEE SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY — BRADLEY SYMPHONY CENTER

Halloween and Christmas come together in the 1993 animated film, “The Nightmare Before Christmas”. You can see it on the big screen while being surrounded by the sounds of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra performing the movie’s music. Expect at least a couple of the ushers to be dressed in the spirit of the season, too!

DREAM, QUICKIE! DREAM!

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY MATINEES — MARCUS PERFORMING ARTS CENTER TODD WEHR THEATER

Last chance to see the on-stage story inspired by Green Bay Packers Super Bowl Champion, Donald Driver. The cute, inspiring story of Quickie shows the childhood memories and the foundation of determination and dreams that helped Driver become an elite athlete and caring humanitarian. This is the final weekend to see this world premiere musical.

CHINA LIGHTS

NOW THROUGH SUNDAY — BOERNER BOTANICAL GARDENS IN HALES CORNERS

Last chance to stroll through the larger than life lantern installations of China Lights. This year’s new theme is “Nature’s Glow” and features all kinds of colorful creatures from the sea to dinosaurs and dragons. Live entertainment includes face changing and foot juggling performances on the cultural mainstage.

THE CITY WITHOUT JEWS

SUNDAY at 6 P.M. — MILWAUKEE ART MUSEUM

Art can bring people together to discuss and understand profound topics. On Sunday evening, Present Music presents the screening of a restored 1924 silent film from Austria called “The City Without Jews”. The haunting film was thought to be completely lost until a print was discovered at a flea market in Paris in 2015.There will be a pre-screening panel discussion at 6 P.M. followed by the film accompanied with a newly commissioned score performed by the Present Music ensemble.

