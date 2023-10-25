OCONOMOWOC, Wis – The Oconomowoc Police Department will train for an ‘active assailant’ situation at Meadow View Elementary School on Friday, October 27th.

According to a press release, officers will be at the school by 6:00 A.M, the exercise will began at 8:00 A.M, and will conclude by noon. There will be a large presence of Police, Fire Department, EMS and other law enforcement entities. To create as real of a situation as possible, no civilians will be allowed on the campus during the exercise.

Outside Meadow View Elementary, there will be a heavy police presence 1/2 mile north of the school on Brown Street and near Highway 67 in Oconomowoc.

The exercise is being funded by the Homeland Department of Security.