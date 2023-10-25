MILWAUKEE — The New York Mets have reportedly received permission from the Milwaukee Brewers to interview longtime Manager Craig Counsell, according to a report from Andy Martino of SNY and ESPN.

Counsell spent six seasons with the Brewers as a player and remained with the organization in a front-office role, eventually becoming the team’s manager. He has remained in that position for the last nine seasons and led the team to the Playoffs in five of the last six seasons.

According to Martino’s report, the Brewers organization restricted Counsell from speaking with other teams up to this point. However, Counsell’s contract is up at the end of October regardless, and Martino’s intel suggests that Counsell will explore all avenues in his free agency. That would include a return to Milwaukee, a fit with the Mets and other possibilities which haven’t been publically reported yet.

However, one unnamed source in Martino’s story claimed there is a “real chance” that Counsell returns to the Brewers if he does not find a situation that’s clearly a better fit for him. The 53-year-old has deep ties within the Milwaukee Brewers organization and the city, where he resides year-round.

One key factor that could contribute to Counsell’s decision-making process: David Stearns, former President of Baseball Operations for the Brewers. He departed from Milwaukee earlier this season for the same role in his hometown of New York. He’ll surely have a role in the recruitment process.

Nonetheless, reports suggest both parties are entering conversations with an open mind.

