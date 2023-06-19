MILWAUKEE — Jagged Little Pill, the Broadway musical based on the music of Alanis Morissette, is coming to Milwaukee in late July. It shares the name of Alanis’ 1995 album, and the Music Director for the show tells Wisconsin’s Morning News, you’ll get all of it.

“All 12 tracks and you’ll get some bonus material from later albums,” Matt Doebler revealed. “We have a couple of songs Alanis wrote specifically for the show.”

Doebler, who is also part of the eight-piece band that performs on stage, says the show really rocks — so much so, that some fans actually sing along.

The story, according to Doebler, is about a character based on the song Mary Jane. He mentioned the script writer started there and worked backwards when crafting the story.

RELATED: The origin of ‘Jump Around’ takes home Emmy for Best Short Feature

“Who is this being sung about? What happened to her that would make the song and the lyrics make sense?”

Describing the character as a stereotypical “soccer mom,” Doebler says the show gets into many societal issues, but it won’t drag you down.

“While the plot does contain some heavy issues,” Doebler explained, “…it is definitely a journey that you end up leaving feeling uplifted and cleansed and hopeful.”

Jagged Little Pill comes to the Miller High Life Theater July 28, 29 and 30th. Click here for show times and tickets.

TOP HEADLINES FROM THE WTMJ NEWS STAFF:

GALLERY: Good Karma Brands join Milwaukee’s 52nd annual Juneteenth celebration