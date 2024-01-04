MILWAUKEE — The 25,000-square-foot Deer District facility formerly known as ‘Punch Bowl Social’ will become ‘The New Fashioned’ under a new proposal from Bars & Recreation aimed at showcasing Milwaukee’s unique food, drink, shopping and entertainment on the platform provided by Deer District.

As confirmed by Linda Spice from our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal, Bars & Recreation’s CEO, Marla Poytinger, referred to ‘The New Fashioned’ as “a must-visit destination for Milwaukee locals and tourists alike.” She also confirmed that local restauranteurs are already in discussions to collaborate on the project.

‘Punch Bowl Social’ struggled to re-open after the COVID-19 pandemic, shutting down from March 2020 to 2022 and closing for good in October 2023. The national chain’s ownership filed for bankruptcy, which disrupted the ability of this Milwaukee branch to re-launch safely and effectively.

RELATED: Planned Vel R. Phillips Plaza to include a coffee bar

This will be the first woman-owned business in Deer District and is the second recent project by Bars & Recreation with the former CasTech facility in West Allis (6321 W National Ave) expected to be transformed into an entertainment venue.

“I’m so proud to be growing this company again, especially after the challenges of the last few years in this industry,” Poytinger stated. “Between The New Fashioned project and our West Allis expansion, we’ll be adding 35,000 square feet of prime hospitality space to our diverse portfolio – just prior to what is sure to be an incredible summer in Milwaukee.”

Interested in learning more about this project and how it came to be? Click here to read the full report from our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.

TOP HEADLINES FROM THE 620 WTMJ NEWS TEAM:

READ: Potawatomi Casino Hotel planning a 6,000-seat music venue