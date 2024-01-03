MILWAUKEE – Along with the sales tax in the city and county of Milwaukee going into effect as part of Wisconsin Act 12, Milwaukee Public Schools required to have 25 officers in its schools starting January 1, 2024. School resumed at MPS the next day on January 2 – and no Milwaukee Police officers were in any building halls.

Milwaukee Public Schools confirmed to WTMJ that school resource officers have “not at this time” returned despite the Act 12 provisions.

In a statement, the district said:

“Milwaukee Public Schools continues to collaborate with stakeholders, including student groups, the Milwaukee Teachers Education Association (MTEA), the Administrators and Supervisors Council (ASC), district staff, community members and the Milwaukee Police Department (MPD). Our goal is to develop a plan, in partnership with MPD, that redefines the previous role of the school resource officer. “In addition to working with local stakeholders, MPS conducted site visits at public schools in Washington, D.C.; Atlanta, GA; Fulton County, GA; and Bibb County, GA. During these visits, district representatives observed school resource officer programs that implement a variety of practices focused on improving relationships between schools, law enforcement, youth, and the greater community. “We look forward to submitting our plan to the Milwaukee Board of School Directors. MPS anticipates a collaborative, positive partnership with key stakeholders moving forward.”

This was echoed by the Milwaukee Police Department, which confirmed the department is part of the ongoing process

“The Milwaukee Police Department has been in communication with Milwaukee Public Schools on fulfilling the school resource officer requirement in a manner that best meets the needs of our community. MPD anticipates a collaborative positive partnership with MPS and its students,” the department said in a statement.

The newly effective provision of the law requires that “not fewer than 25 school resource officers are present at schools within the school district during normal school hours”

Neither MPD or MPS provided a date that school resource officers would begin their duties.

