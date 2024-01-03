MILWAUKEE – As construction continues at the site of what will become the Vel R. Phillips Plaza in downtown Milwaukee’s Westown neighborhood, we’re learning more about what food and beverages will be available at the site.

Caravan Hospitality Group, LLC, which operates The Nomad on Brady Street as well as the Sporting Club on Jefferson Street, has announced plans to operate a Nomad Coffee Bar in the building under construction at the new urban space.

“I am so excited for the opportunity to be a part of the growing energy and revitalization of the Westown neighborhood and believe the Nomad Coffee Bar concept is a perfect fit for the VRP Plaza,” Caravan CEO Mike Eitel said in a statement released Wednesday. “The synergies between the mission of the VRP Plaza, the Nomad Coffee Bar as a business model, and the core values of Caravan Hospitality’s company culture are truly aligned.”

TheVel R. Phillips Plaza design plans, which includes space the City of Milwaukee hopes to turn into development. Image Credit: Milwaukee Business Journal

“The City of Milwaukee is quickly advancing work at the Vel R. Phillips Plaza in Westown. It’s adding to the vibrancy and growth downtown,” said Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson. “I look forward to Nomad Coffee Bar, a local business that will spur further economic development to this area. It is one more element enhancing this world-class gathering space honoring Vel R. Phillips.”

More than $15 million in approved Tax Incremental Financing dollars is already converting a portion of this site into a public space, named in honor of local civil rights activists Vel R. Phillips. The site is also expected to include an area for events such as farmers markets, public art and gardening space, and a new Bus Rapid Transit station. While the current project doesn’t include an extension of The Hop streetcar, space in the design does include areas for new tracks to be laid down in the future.

The Redevelopment Authority of the City of Milwaukee will consider a vendor lease for Caravan Hospitality at the Vel R. Phillips Plaza at its January 18th meeting.

City leaders are hopeful the plaza will be open in time for the Republican National Convention this summer. Nomad Coffee Bar expects to begin operations later in 2024.

