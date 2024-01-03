KEWASKUM – A fundraiser for the Wisconsin 9/11 Memorial and Education Center in Kewaskum has raised more than $41,000, the memorial’s board announced on Tuesday.

Peter Rettler marked 30 years of running by dedicating thirty-plus runs in the month of December to the memorial. The fundraiser culminated with the Rettler Run 5K in Kewaskum on New Year’s Eve. There were 247 entries, according to organizers.

“I don’t think I’ve ever done a fundraiser that has been so easy to get sponsors for,” Rettler told WTMJ’s Erik Bilstad and Jessica Tighe on Wednesday, Dec. 27th.

Rettler’s hope was to use the donations to assist in getting more students to visit the memorial, he explained.

“This money will go towards funding field trips for local schools to visit the Memorial in downtown Kewaskum to learn about the tragic events of September 11, 2001,” Kewaskum Remembers 9/11 President Fuzz Martin said in a statement Tuesday.

