KENOSHA, Wis. – The hot ticket item on the Kenosha Common Council’s agenda for their meeting Wednesday was a resolution to accept or reject the construction of a Hard Rock Casino. The casino would be managed by Hard Rock but owned by the Menomonee Tribe’s gaming authority. It would take up 60 acres just west of I-94 in Kenosha.

A casino built along the highway across such a sizeable plot of land drew many to the public comment of the meeting. Josh Birong is the business manager of Local 118 Pipefitters told the Common Council that such a business could boost Kenosha with entertainment and culture.

“Constructing a Hard Rock Casino, convention center and music venue in Kenosha has immense potential for boosting tourism and local commerce,” said Birong. “Such a multi-faceted facility will serve as a magnet attracting visitors, bringing gambling enthusiasts and music lovers from all over.”

Rick Wallace is another member of Local 113, and says he feels Wisconsin would fall behind without the casino.

“We have to stop bleeding money into Illinois,” said Wallace. “The laborers union will be working out there for a good 4 years. Until they decide to expand, and they’ll work more. We need to invest in ourselves.”

But there were also attendees with concerns about the affects of a casino on Kenosha. Scott Frederick is a Trustee in the nearby village of Sommers suggested there are others ways to boost Kenosha’s economy.

“It would be big and bring a lot of jobs, I agree with that,” said Frederick. “But do we need those kinds of jobs? Do we need that kind of economic development in this city? Or should we use that land for something that is more productive for the community?”

Frederick pointed out that a nearby town like Somers would be affected by the increased traffic the casino would bring.

Todd Molgaard came before the Council to say the casino would help push Kenosha to the level of cities like Milwaukee and Chicago, noting that residents would not need to travel as much for entertainment.

Dr. Daniel Johnson came to speak during public comment and asked the Common Council how it would address an increase in gambling addiction because of the casino’s presence.

After rigorous discussion among members of the Common Council, the plan for the casino was accepted 11-6. Per Wisconsin law, Governor Evers will need to approve of the casino before construction can begin.

