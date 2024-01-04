MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office says a 62-year-old man is dead following a Wednesday evening apartment fire on Milwaukee’s east side.

Crews responded to the fire around 8:45pm at the Willow’s apartment complex near North and Cambridge. Crews located two individuals, including the deceased man, in a fourth-floor unit of the building.

125 other residents were evacuated from the complex; it appears several people may have been injured.

The ME’s office says an initial investigation indicates the fire may have been started by an oxygen tank.

