MILWAUKEE – All is right with the world: Milwaukee’s popular “Slice of Ice” skating rink downtown at Red Arrow Park will open on January 5th, after an unseasonably warm December delayed the usual early winter opening date.

“We are so excited to announce the opening of Slice of Ice at Red Arrow Park, and welcome all to come join us in the amazing experience of gliding beneath Milwaukee’s open skies,” said Milwaukee County Parks Director, Guy Smith, “come, skate, and create memories in our frozen wonderland in the heart of Milwaukee!”

Thanks to a partnership with the Milwaukee Admirals hockey club, skate helpers will be available again this year for a $1 rental fee and $5 refundable deposit or photo ID. ADA ice sleds, for skaters with mobility impairments, will be available for free on a first-come, first-served basis.

Despite the Starbucks on-site closing last December, Milwaukee County Parks will offer snacks, hot chocolate, coffee, and bottled beverages for skaters and park users to purchase while the rink is open.

During January and February, Slice of Ice will be open Sunday from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 11 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.; Friday from 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.; and Saturday from 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

