In this extended episode with Sandy Maxx, actor Christopher Jackson shares Hamilton experiences and what to expect when he takes the stage Friday night at the Marcus Performing Arts Center’s BASH fundraiser. Hear today’s Tony Awards nominations and the updated Wisconsin State Fair entertainment schedule. A bonus hour of behind-the-scenes stories of basketball on screen with an Al McGuire movie in the works about the college hoops legend and the recent documentary, “Giannis: The Marvelous Journey”.