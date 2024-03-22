WASHINGTON – After previously announcing he would not seek re-election this November, Wisconsin Congressman Mike Gallagher posting on Twitter today he will resign his position in the House of Representatives effective April 19th.

A statement from Congressman Mike Gallagher. pic.twitter.com/dOBcM8kbNV — Rep. Gallagher Press Office (@RepGallagher) March 22, 2024

“I’ve worked closely with House Republican leadership on this timeline and look forward to seeing Speaker Johnson appoint a new chair to carry out the important mission of the Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party,” said Gallagher.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Representative Mike Gallagher will not seek re-election

A native of Green Bay, Gallagher has represented northeast Wisconsin since 2017.

This is a breaking news story; more information will be shared as it becomes available.