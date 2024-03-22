WASHINGTON – After previously announcing he would not seek re-election this November, Wisconsin Congressman Mike Gallagher posting on Twitter today he will resign his position in the House of Representatives effective April 19th.
“I’ve worked closely with House Republican leadership on this timeline and look forward to seeing Speaker Johnson appoint a new chair to carry out the important mission of the Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party,” said Gallagher.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Representative Mike Gallagher will not seek re-election
A native of Green Bay, Gallagher has represented northeast Wisconsin since 2017.
This is a breaking news story; more information will be shared as it becomes available.