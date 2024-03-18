BARABOO, Wis. — Authorities are investigating a death at Devil’s Lake State Park in Sauk County, as confirmed by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) on Monday afternoon.

As per the DNR announcement, there is no current indication of any outstanding danger to the public or visitors of Devil’s Lake State Park. Emergency responders from the region surrounding Devil’s Lake State Park are on the scene to help with the investigation. Currently, the park remains open to the public.

According to WISC-TV, whose team spoke with a DNR Warden, the late individual died by suicide at the park’s Quartzite Campground. Information about this person’s identity, including name, age, where they’re from, or what gender they identify with has been withheld as the investigation continues and next of kin is contacted.

They also reported from their conversation with the Warden that there is no evidence of foul play involved, and the subject was registered to be at the campgrounds during the time this incident occurred.

This is a developing news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued if pertinent details are revealed.

