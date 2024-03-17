PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. — Authorities in Pleasant Prairie said they recovered a body from a pond near a scene where a person who was trying to flee police crashed a stolen car.

Pleasant Prairie Police told TMJ4 News it happened near Delaney Rd. and Russel Rd. shortly after 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 16.

Lake County Sheriff’s Department had been chasing the stolen vehicle and stopped chasing the vehicle near STH 173 and Delaney Rd. Police said the driver crashed after failing to navigate a curve in the road properly.

When police arrived at the scene of the crash, they were told the driver fled on foot. Lake County Sheriff’s Office and the Kenosha Sheriff’s Department did not find the suspect after a search using K9s and drones.

Hours later, Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue said they received a report of a jacket floating in a pond located just east of the crash scene. Officers found a body floating in the pond when they arrived on scene.

Police said they will not be releasing the name of the person found in the pond out of respect for the family.

The investigation is ongoing.