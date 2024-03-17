MILWAUKEE — A UW-Milwaukee building was vandalized Saturday morning.

TMJ4 reports that UWM Police are investigating an incident where two people spray-painted “Free Palestine” across the bricks of the library after they threw an object and broke the window. The library has drawn attention to protesters in the past because of the conflict in the Middle East and the namesake of the library, Golda Meir, who was a former Prime Minister of Israel.

UWM said they are taking this situation very seriously and say neither antisemitism nor Islamophobia has a place at their university.

The university wants anyone with information to call UWM police at 414-229-4627, and they will also increase patrol in the area moving forward.