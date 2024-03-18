LAKE COUNTY, Ill. — One of three young men arrested as part of a gun trafficking sting operation in northern Illinois was a 16-year-old from Kenosha, as confirmed by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say the Kenosha teen was one of two lookouts as another suspect, 17, met with an undercover detective in a Beach Park parking lot. The 17-year-old allegedly threatened to shoot the detective and demanded his money. The suspect took the undercover detective’s money before trying to run from the scene.

A regional task force converged at the crime scene and apprehended all three suspects, Lake County authorities said. The Kenosha teen was allegedly armed with a semi-automatic pistol that was modified to fire automatically using an extended clip; as was his 22-year-old accomplice.

Later on, Lake County authorities served a warrant at one of the other suspects’ homes, where they recovered a high-powered, modified firearm and attachments.

The Kenosha teenager was moved to the Hulse Juvenile Detention Facility. Authorities say he petitioned his charge of Unlawful Use of a Weapon.

“We will work with the state’s attorney’s office to ensure this violent teen and his accomplices are held accountable for their actions,” Lake County Sheriff John D. Idleburg stated.

