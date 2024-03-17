MADISON – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced their fishing regulations for the upcoming season. The new rules include changes to walleye/sauger bag limits on inland waters.

All residents and non-residents over the age of 16 must have a 2024-2025 general fishing license to fish in Wisconsin. An individual resident license costs $20. Spousal licenses are also available for $31, so any resident can fish with their spouse.

There are multiple new regulations, listed below:

A new small tournament registration requirement.

Statewide daily bag limit of three walleye/sauger per day on all inland waters.

Walleye bag limits for the Great Lakes (including Green Bay) and Wisconsin-Iowa, Wisconsin-Minnesota and Wisconsin-Michigan boundary waters will remain unchanged, as will limits on any water with a bag limit currently lower than three. A person may harvest walleye from two different lakes or rivers with a three-fish daily bag limit as long as they don’t exceed the five-fish total daily bag limit.

A daily bag limit of 10 panfish in Lake Mendota in Dane County.

Changing the musky minimum length limit to 50 inches on the Wisconsin River from the Lake DuBay Dam upstream to the first dam in Merrill.

Creating an urban fishing pond in the Village of Suamico in Brown County.

These rules go into effect April 1st.

Not every county has the same restrictions on bag and length limits. The full list of regulations with FAQs are available on the Wisconsin DNR’s website.