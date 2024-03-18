LAKE COUNTY, IL — A 16-year-old teenager in Kenosha arrested as part of a gun-trafficking sting operation in Lake County, IL Friday.

Lake County Sheriff’s Office also arrested a 17 and 22-year-old. The 17-year-old met with an undercover detective in a Beach Park parking lot and threatened to shoot the detective and :blow his brains out.” After receiving some money from the cop, he ran away on foot from the scene. Authorities say the 16 and 22-year-old were acting as lookouts and were armed both armed with a semi-automatic pistol, converted to be fully automatic with an extended magazine. Police arrested all three on the scene.

After getting an arrest warrant for the 17-year old’s home, police found an AR Pistol loaded with a rifle round, ammunition, extended magazines, and a drum magazine.

All three are in jail and being held on various charges including armed robbery and unlawful use of a weapon.