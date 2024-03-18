Fun, motivational, educational and honest.

Words that not only describe Bucks forward, Thanasis Antetokounmpo, but also describe the mission of his “Thanalysis” podcast. In a first-of-its-kind event, the eldest of the Antetokounmpo brothers will record his next podcast in front of a live audience Friday, March 22 at Potawatomi Casino Hotel.

“I’m very excited,” Thanasis tells Wisconsin’s Midday News. “It’s my first live [podcast] so it’s only fitting that I interview my brother.”

That’s right – Thanasis’s guest will be none other than his brother, Giannis.

“We’re not together every day, but I want to ask him about things that I’ve never asked him before.”

Thanasis is no stranger to A-List guests having recorded previous episodes with teammate, Damian Lillard and Professional Boxer, Jake Paul. With over 100,000 downloads, Thanasis is aiming to up the ante.

“I’m just trying to keep this atmosphere of honest conversation,” Thanasis explains while admitting he’s tried to get Elon Musk to join.

“I would just love to know about the future and the plans and what he’s doing.”

Click HERE If you’re interested in attending “Thanalysis Live” at Potawatomi Casino Hotel – featuring Thanasis and Giannis. Doors to the show open at 6:00pm for an all-ages event scheduled to begin at 7:00.