WAUWATOSA, Wis. – A popular independent bookstore in Wauwatosa has reached its final chapter.

The Little Read Book will close its doors July 18th, after 40 years serving readers in the city. After originally opening on Harwood Avenue in 1985, the store moved to four years later to its current location at 7603 West State Street.

Co-owners Linda and Fred Burg each say they are ready to “not have responsibilities”, and are looking forward to spending time with their eight grandchildren, according to a Facebook post by The Village, Wauwatosa Monday.

Little Read Book’s full inventory will be on sale beginning June 15th. It’s not known if anyone is eyeing the location for a new business.

